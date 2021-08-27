Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

VBR traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $175.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

