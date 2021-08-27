Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.03. 164,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

