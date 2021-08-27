Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.51 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.96. 41,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

