Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,760,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 39,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,882. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

