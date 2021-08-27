Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $39.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $46.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.85. 54,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,848.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,613.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

