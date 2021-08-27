Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 242.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.66. 99,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

