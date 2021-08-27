Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 909,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,147,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

