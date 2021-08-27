Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $1.81 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

