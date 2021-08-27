Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. 219,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,561. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

