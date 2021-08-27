Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 11,336 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 237,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

