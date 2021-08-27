Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,488 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Walmart stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.86. The stock had a trading volume of 217,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.02. The firm has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,316,255 shares of company stock worth $3,391,252,866 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

