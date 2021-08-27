Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 819 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.81. 30,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,715. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.33. The firm has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

