Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 982 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.98. 30,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $303.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.51.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

