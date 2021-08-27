Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases Shares of 19,200 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 950,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,069,828. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

