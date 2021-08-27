Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,245 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.22. 434,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.