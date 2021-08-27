Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $163.75. 110,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

