Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

