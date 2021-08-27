Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.98% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 128,928 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,512. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.