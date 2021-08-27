Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,605 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.77 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.