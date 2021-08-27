Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

