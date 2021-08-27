CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 9%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 14,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,279,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 5.07.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 301,786 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 79.1% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 661,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 106.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 278,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

