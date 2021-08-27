Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 3%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $48.06. Approximately 6,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 801,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.33. Analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $6,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

