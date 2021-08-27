ClinTex CTi Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $285,365.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

