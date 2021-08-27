Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Reduced by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.29% of Cloudflare worth $96,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,129 shares of company stock valued at $92,260,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

