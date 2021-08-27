CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 8th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 449,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $47,216,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $199.86. 1,021,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.11. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

