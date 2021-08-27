CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.71% of CME Group worth $1,307,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.95. 34,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

