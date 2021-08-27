CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $95,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $199.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,657. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.33. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

