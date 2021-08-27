CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $77,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.34.

CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

