CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report sales of $410.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.80 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $66.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 521.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.