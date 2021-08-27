Coastal Investment Management L.P. Acquires 8,463 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Elastic makes up approximately 2.3% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Elastic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Elastic by 9.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Elastic by 44.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

