Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.38. Cobalt 27 Capital shares last traded at C$4.36, with a volume of 7,023 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile (CVE:KBLT)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

