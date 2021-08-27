Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $42,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,929. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $191.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.