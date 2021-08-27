Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 1,239 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,327,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

