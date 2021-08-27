Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 4,416 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after buying an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,834,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

