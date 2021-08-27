Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,938 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 9,197,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

