Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.14. 8,681,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,136. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.93.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.