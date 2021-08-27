Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $142.86 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,534 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $142,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.83. 3,449,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.