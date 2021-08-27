Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $85,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,723. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

