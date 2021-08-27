Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 553,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,405,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,748,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $232.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

