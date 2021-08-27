Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $24.71 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.15% of Markel worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,272.80. 19,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $913.04 and a 52 week high of $1,288.00.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

