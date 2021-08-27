Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $42.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $42,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $190.84. 1,324,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,929. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $191.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

