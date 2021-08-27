Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $108.59. 12,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

