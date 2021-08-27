Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,137,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. 5,545,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

