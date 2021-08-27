Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 12,144 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 1.39% of Davis Select International ETF worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

NASDAQ DINT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44.

