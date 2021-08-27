Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 4,705 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 510,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

