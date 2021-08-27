Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,534 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $142,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.83. 3,449,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74.

