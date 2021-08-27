Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 12,177 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 634,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.87. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

