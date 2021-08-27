Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,601 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.08% of Appian worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.64. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.