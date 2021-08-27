Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 16,928 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 357,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

