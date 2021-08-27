Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 213 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $15.84 on Friday, reaching $1,531.42. 506,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,733. The company has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,506.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

